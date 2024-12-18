Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 790.14 ($10.05) and traded as high as GBX 813.12 ($10.34). Mid Wynd International Inv Tr shares last traded at GBX 810 ($10.30), with a volume of 71,947 shares.

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 802.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 790.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of £386.55 million, a P/E ratio of 852.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alan Scott sold 6,000 shares of Mid Wynd International Inv Tr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 786 ($9.99), for a total value of £47,160 ($59,954.23). Insiders own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Company Profile

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

