MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,842,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,778 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $70,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLKN. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in MillerKnoll by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,015,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,370,000 after purchasing an additional 532,427 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MillerKnoll by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,392,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,864,000 after purchasing an additional 377,121 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in MillerKnoll by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 547,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,557,000 after purchasing an additional 307,210 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in MillerKnoll by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,226,000 after purchasing an additional 180,500 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,901,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

MLKN stock opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $31.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 30th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.21%.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

