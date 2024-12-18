MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,900 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MNSO. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 3,098.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 230.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. 17.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MNSO opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.14. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNSO. Dbs Bank upgraded MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America cut MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on MINISO Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.80 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

