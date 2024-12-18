MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,900 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MNSO. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 3,098.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 230.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. 17.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MINISO Group Trading Down 2.5 %
NYSE:MNSO opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.14. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $25.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on MINISO Group
MINISO Group Company Profile
MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MINISO Group
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- AppLovin Insiders Sell Shares: Stock Price Indicated Higher
- Trading Halts Explained
- Broadcom’s Stellar Outlook Sparks Hopes for a Semi Sector Rally
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Salesforce’s Clear Path to $400 and Beyond
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.