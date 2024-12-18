National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 116 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WD. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 45.1% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 61,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,568,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,930,000 after acquiring an additional 18,461 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WD opened at $105.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.35. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 1.53.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.10). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.86%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

