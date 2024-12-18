National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 800 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EFR opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average of $12.90. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.