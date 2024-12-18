National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 16,416.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,893,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141,366 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,512,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,598,000 after acquiring an additional 167,836 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,011,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,586 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,859,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 996.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,140,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762,442 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.01. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.93 and a twelve month high of $29.94.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

