National Bank of Canada FI Buys 1,165 Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 524.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNOM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 328.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 208.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 119.2% in the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy in the third quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VNOM shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Viper Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Viper Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upgraded Viper Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $50.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.17. Viper Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $56.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.71.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

