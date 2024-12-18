National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 93.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,229 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,600,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,096,000 after purchasing an additional 91,729 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,172,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,868,000 after buying an additional 789,054 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,755,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,016,000 after buying an additional 1,053,392 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,615,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,463,000 after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,570,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,161,000 after acquiring an additional 308,312 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

