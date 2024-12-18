National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Primerica were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRI. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 30,726.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 680,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,102,000 after acquiring an additional 678,752 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 66.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,601,000 after purchasing an additional 39,761 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2,986.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 31,064 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 359,742.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,679,000 after buying an additional 25,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $903,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,322 shares in the company, valued at $10,942,728.94. This trade represents a 7.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Primerica from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.50.

Primerica Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE PRI opened at $275.90 on Wednesday. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.76 and a 52 week high of $307.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.53.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.87. Primerica had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The firm had revenue of $774.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $450.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Featured Articles

