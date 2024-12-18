National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stake in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 32.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,338 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2,038.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 822,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,858,000 after acquiring an additional 783,965 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 298.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal Trading Down 2.3 %

MT stock opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. ArcelorMittal had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. ArcelorMittal’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MT shares. Bank of America raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.90 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

ArcelorMittal Profile

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

