National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,464 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $2,563,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,627,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 194,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,990,000 after acquiring an additional 28,837 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 167.4% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 131,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.20.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 5,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $350,300.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,490.33. This represents a 7.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 2.5 %

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $67.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $99.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.04.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.37 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.71%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

