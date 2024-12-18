National Bank of Canada FI Has $41,000 Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 58.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,784,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,273 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 54.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 997,629 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 90.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 849,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,315,000 after purchasing an additional 402,793 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 7.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,749,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,665,000 after purchasing an additional 399,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at about $12,001,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DINO shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.76 per share, for a total transaction of $193,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,556.68. This trade represents a 3.56 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $265,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,348.92. The trade was a 10.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DINO opened at $35.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.90. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $35.31 and a one year high of $64.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.26.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.10%. HF Sinclair’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

About HF Sinclair

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.