National Bank of Canada FI Has $45,000 Holdings in Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Free Report) by 149.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Uranium Royalty were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bayshore Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the third quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the third quarter worth $1,428,000. 24.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uranium Royalty alerts:

Uranium Royalty Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UROY opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.26 million, a PE ratio of 74.02 and a beta of 1.10. Uranium Royalty Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $3.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UROY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.70 target price on shares of Uranium Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Uranium Royalty in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UROY

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UROY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.