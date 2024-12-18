National Bank of Canada FI Has $59,000 Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 202.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,101,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,802,000 after acquiring an additional 435,854 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,763,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,711,000 after purchasing an additional 88,978 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,647,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,416,000 after buying an additional 36,453 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,179,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,086,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,187,000 after buying an additional 23,819 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $82.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.25. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $76.87 and a 12 month high of $89.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

