National Bank of Canada FI Has $65,000 Stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 174.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 557.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

TransMedics Group stock opened at $65.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.92 and a 200-day moving average of $130.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 7.33. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.80 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.90 and a beta of 2.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $108.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on TransMedics Group from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on TransMedics Group from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransMedics Group news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $563,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,158.60. This represents a 90.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $438,493.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,766.32. The trade was a 12.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,738 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Stories

