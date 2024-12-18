National Bank of Canada FI Has $71,000 Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,098 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.74. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.71 and a 12-month high of $42.13.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.