National Bank of Canada FI Has $74,000 Stock Position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) by 61.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 236,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 44,175 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 176,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SILJ opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.85 million, a P/E ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.33. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $15.18.

About Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

