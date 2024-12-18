National Bank of Canada FI Has $84,000 Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in HSBC were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in HSBC by 2.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 361,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,722,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in HSBC by 410.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in HSBC by 128.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS bought a new stake in HSBC in the second quarter worth approximately $573,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC stock opened at $48.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.56. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $48.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

