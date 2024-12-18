National Bank of Canada FI Has $93,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 126,282.4% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,485,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,072,000 after purchasing an additional 21,468,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $68,099,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.2% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,992,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,467 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,726,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,603,000 after acquiring an additional 880,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,681,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VGIT stock opened at $58.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.17. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.1855 dividend. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

