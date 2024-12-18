National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Free Report) by 66.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFMV. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 67.1% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 37,953 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $6,306,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 35,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

VFMV stock opened at $123.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.50 million, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.58.

The Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation with lower volatility relative to the broad U.S. equity market. VFMV was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

