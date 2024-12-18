National Bank of Canada FI Invests $76,000 in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,820 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 138.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 157,205 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after buying an additional 83,939 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 52,638 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the second quarter valued at about $884,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the 2nd quarter worth about $372,000.

Shares of Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.82.

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.38). Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Millicom International Cellular S.A. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TIGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.30 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.66.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

