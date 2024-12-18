National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 29,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $55.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.37. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $56.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.42.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.