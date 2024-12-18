National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stock Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPXC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 113.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPXC. Sidoti lowered shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $153.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.28 and a 12-month high of $183.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.02 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 9.11%. SPX Technologies’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

