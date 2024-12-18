National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Position in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKLO. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Oklo in the third quarter worth about $104,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Oklo during the 3rd quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at $657,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oklo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OKLO opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28. Oklo Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $28.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OKLO shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Oklo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

