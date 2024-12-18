National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 1,023 Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the second quarter worth $74,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Chicago Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SPHB opened at $92.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.30 and a 200-day moving average of $87.22. The stock has a market cap of $660.02 million, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.48. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $75.86 and a 52-week high of $96.05.
Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- AppLovin Insiders Sell Shares: Stock Price Indicated Higher
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Broadcom’s Stellar Outlook Sparks Hopes for a Semi Sector Rally
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Salesforce’s Clear Path to $400 and Beyond
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.