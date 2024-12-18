National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 1,023 Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the second quarter worth $74,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Chicago Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPHB opened at $92.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.30 and a 200-day moving average of $87.22. The stock has a market cap of $660.02 million, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.48. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $75.86 and a 52-week high of $96.05.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.