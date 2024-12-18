National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1,289.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 98.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 99.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI Industries Price Performance

LCII stock opened at $110.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.41. LCI Industries has a one year low of $96.18 and a one year high of $131.36.

LCI Industries Increases Dividend

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $915.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.85 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,016,270. This trade represents a 2.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LCII. Truist Financial lifted their target price on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

