National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stock Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RITM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 154.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE RITM opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.80.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $619.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 17.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RITM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

