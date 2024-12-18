National Bank of Canada FI Sells 180 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDOW. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,561,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 1,096.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:UDOW opened at $101.61 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a fifty-two week low of $70.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.36.

About ProShares UltraPro Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

