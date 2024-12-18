National Bank of Canada FI Sells 199,949 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 199,949 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 647.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,025,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,370 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,075,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,682,000 after purchasing an additional 821,634 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6,162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 812,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,820,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,057,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at about $23,168,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 6,885 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $345,351.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,968. The trade was a 4.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a current ratio of 11.35. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.11.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.25). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 51.93%. The business had revenue of $385.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 106.29%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.