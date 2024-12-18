National Bank of Canada FI Sells 222 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 118.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXRH. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.09.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $186.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.18. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.48 and a 52 week high of $206.04. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.33%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 41.92%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $303,390.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,332.92. This trade represents a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $119,352.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,532 shares in the company, valued at $691,071.12. The trade was a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.