National Bank of Canada FI Sells 244 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Ciena were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIEN. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the second quarter worth $355,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the second quarter valued at $227,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ciena in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Ciena by 0.7% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,852 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,200 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $135,278.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,604,752.01. The trade was a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total value of $236,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,485,797.71. The trade was a 1.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,989 shares of company stock valued at $460,211. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Ciena Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE CIEN opened at $88.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.95. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $91.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). Ciena had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to buy up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

