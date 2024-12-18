National Bank of Canada FI Sells 255 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 359.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 221.0% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 83,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $6,189,744.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,791,456.08. This trade represents a 68.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $182,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,915.44. This represents a 8.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,595 shares of company stock worth $11,936,457 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

DCI stock opened at $70.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.79 and a 12 month high of $78.95.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

