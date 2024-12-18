National Bank of Canada FI Sells 33 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the third quarter worth approximately $838,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the third quarter worth approximately $599,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 104.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,121,000. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Ubiquiti Price Performance

NYSE UI opened at $340.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.24 and a 12-month high of $366.33.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.15%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Ubiquiti from $240.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ubiquiti from $104.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.