National Bank of Canada FI Sells 33 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the third quarter worth approximately $838,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the third quarter worth approximately $599,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 104.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,121,000. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ubiquiti Price Performance
NYSE UI opened at $340.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.24 and a 12-month high of $366.33.
Ubiquiti Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Ubiquiti from $240.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ubiquiti from $104.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Ubiquiti
Ubiquiti Company Profile
Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ubiquiti
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- AppLovin Insiders Sell Shares: Stock Price Indicated Higher
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Broadcom’s Stellar Outlook Sparks Hopes for a Semi Sector Rally
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Salesforce’s Clear Path to $400 and Beyond
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.