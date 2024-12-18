National Bank of Canada FI Sells 3,649 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Haleon were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLN. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Haleon during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. BOKF NA raised its position in Haleon by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Haleon in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Price Performance

HLN stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HLN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group raised Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.95.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

