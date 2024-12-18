National Bank of Canada FI Sells 3,649 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Haleon were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLN. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Haleon during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. BOKF NA raised its position in Haleon by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Haleon in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.
Haleon Price Performance
HLN stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $10.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Haleon
Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.
