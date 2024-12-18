National Bank of Canada FI Sells 42,554 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 96.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,554 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,405.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,437,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,420,000 after purchasing an additional 405,468 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 95.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 781,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,047,000 after buying an additional 382,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 96.7% during the second quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 248,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after buying an additional 122,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,924. The trade was a 24.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 3,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.49 per share, with a total value of $80,474.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,257.54. The trade was a 8.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AMH. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of AMH stock opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $445.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.33%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.