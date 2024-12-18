National Bank of Canada FI Sells 5,352 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,352 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 481.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 520,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 430,534 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 3.9% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,834,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,761,000 after purchasing an additional 183,069 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Finally, Loews Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 29,197,796 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $143,945,000 after buying an additional 15,206,007 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $9.10.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $937.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.47 million. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 44.72%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

