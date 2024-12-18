National Bank of Canada FI Sells 689 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 32.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,814,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,730,000 after buying an additional 695,567 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Nutanix by 5,190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,615,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,075,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,740,000 after acquiring an additional 235,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTNX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Nutanix from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Nutanix from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nutanix from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.47.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 63,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $4,207,880.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 649,034 shares in the company, valued at $42,738,888.90. This represents a 8.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,810 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $786,900.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 190,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,718,467.66. This trade represents a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $66.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.10. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.97, a PEG ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

