National Bank of Canada FI Sells 81 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,256,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $261,000.

VCR stock opened at $401.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $284.84 and a twelve month high of $402.25. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $360.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.97.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

