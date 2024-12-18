NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.18 and traded as high as C$1.60. NTG Clarity Networks shares last traded at C$1.55, with a volume of 18,143 shares traded.

NTG Clarity Networks Stock Down 3.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$64.08 million, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 455.97.

About NTG Clarity Networks

NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions worldwide. Its products include NTGapps, that designs to simplify the telecom digital transformation by providing digital application template; StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enable organization to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business process; Network Inventory Management solution that covers network, service, and resource for organization; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnership and enable vendor to manage their strategic partner.

