NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,871,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 18,938 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 4.3% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,198,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 3,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 30,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 3,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.15.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $130.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $47.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The company has a market cap of $3.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.63.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.57%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 165,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total transaction of $20,021,677.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,420,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,107,588.59. This represents a 1.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. This trade represents a 14.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,628,156 shares of company stock worth $197,995,077 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

