NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 750,895 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 67,413 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 7.2% of Vestor Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $91,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 884.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,329,751,000 after purchasing an additional 191,469,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 854.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after buying an additional 163,482,580 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 870.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,658,922,000 after acquiring an additional 91,867,031 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NVIDIA by 1,123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,371,255,000 after purchasing an additional 84,515,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 808.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,689,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,215,474,000 after buying an additional 73,589,208 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.15.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,370,572.59. This represents a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $7,773,055.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,954,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,611,810.26. This trade represents a 1.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,628,156 shares of company stock worth $197,995,077. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $130.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.63. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $47.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

