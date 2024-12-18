Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 1,484 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 221,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,000 after acquiring an additional 15,602 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth $8,289,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 99,353.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,916 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,461,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,337,000 after purchasing an additional 57,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Brunswick from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.54.

Brunswick Stock Performance

NYSE:BC opened at $71.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.44. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $69.05 and a twelve month high of $99.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In related news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 4,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $380,264.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,130.52. This trade represents a 19.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 23,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $1,911,562.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,142,760.68. This represents a 8.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,176. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.