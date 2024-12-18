Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.09% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $47.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.20. The company has a market cap of $659.47 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

