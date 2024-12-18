Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $561,000 Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 128.8% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3,933.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 124.0% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CE. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Vertical Research cut shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.56.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $68.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.27 and a 200-day moving average of $121.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.17. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

