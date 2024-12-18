Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $600,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 87.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUSB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VUSB opened at $49.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.72 and its 200-day moving average is $49.66.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

