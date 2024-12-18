Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $600,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 87.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUSB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:VUSB opened at $49.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.72 and its 200-day moving average is $49.66.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- AppLovin Insiders Sell Shares: Stock Price Indicated Higher
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Broadcom’s Stellar Outlook Sparks Hopes for a Semi Sector Rally
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Salesforce’s Clear Path to $400 and Beyond
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.