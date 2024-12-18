Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $606,000 Stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Revvity were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Revvity by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,685,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,108,000 after purchasing an additional 690,534 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,180,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,767,000 after buying an additional 17,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 16,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Price Performance

Shares of Revvity stock opened at $114.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.03. Revvity, Inc. has a one year low of $97.32 and a one year high of $129.50.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $684.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.66 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Revvity declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total transaction of $262,859.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,276.40. The trade was a 8.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Revvity from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Revvity from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Revvity from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Revvity from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Revvity from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revvity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.47.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

