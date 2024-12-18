Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $638,000 Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 135,927.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,740,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $736,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $419,601,000 after purchasing an additional 41,421 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,908,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $394,359,000 after purchasing an additional 31,359 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 40.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,760,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,821,000 after purchasing an additional 509,163 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 12.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,004,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,507,000 after purchasing an additional 110,725 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. CLSA lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $191.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $203.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CRL opened at $189.39 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.48 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.68.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $1,430,930.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,862.32. The trade was a 34.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.