Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JOET. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 179.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 64,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 41,494 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,485,000.

Shares of NASDAQ JOET opened at $39.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.11 million, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.33. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $41.13.

The Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (JOET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap stocks in the US displaying quality fundamental and technical attributes. JOET was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is issued by Virtus Investment Partners.

