Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $533,000 in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Lind Value II ApS purchased a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth $40,246,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,946,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In other Yum China news, insider Duoduo (Howard) Huang sold 6,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $302,716.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,948.27. The trade was a 27.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YUMC. Citigroup upgraded Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.68.

Yum China Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Stories

