Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 3,750 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 61.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $55.40 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The stock has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.94.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

